Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 2.22.
Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.