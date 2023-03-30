Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

