Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

