Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Britvic Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

