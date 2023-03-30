Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Shares Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 5,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

