Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $2,234.57

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

