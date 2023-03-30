Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $14.85

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFC opened at $12.15 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.