Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $16.50

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

MERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Mercer International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $643.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Articles

