Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price at $1,078.75

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,078.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.80) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.