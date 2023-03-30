Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) PT at $6.00

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 866,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

Featured Stories

