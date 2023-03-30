BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

BRP Price Performance

DOO stock opened at C$103.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a one year low of C$76.72 and a one year high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.20.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.