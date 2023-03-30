BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

