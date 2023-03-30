Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,869. Bumble has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

