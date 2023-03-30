Busey Wealth Management Has $11.21 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

MDT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. 1,673,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

