Busey Wealth Management Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. 6,606,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,325,523. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

