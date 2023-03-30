Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after acquiring an additional 394,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $49.18 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

