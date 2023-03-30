Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 3.9% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 124,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,838,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 403.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

