Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 129.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 62.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 163,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.