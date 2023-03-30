Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $59.41. 534,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,902. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

