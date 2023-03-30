Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Calbee Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.39. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.27 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.29.

About Calbee

CALBEE, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of snacks and food products. It operates through the Food Manufacturing and Sales; and Other divisions. The Food Manufacturing and Sales division handles the production of potato, wheat, and corn-based snacks and cereals. The Other division manages logistics business.

