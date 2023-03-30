Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,053. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.