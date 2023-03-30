Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 34,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 228,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,038. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $728.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

