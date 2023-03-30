Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 3,749 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 322,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,188. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.