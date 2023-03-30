Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 964 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,998,000 after buying an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,255,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 63,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,002. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

