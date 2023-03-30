Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

