Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 9,903 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 1,375,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,072,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

