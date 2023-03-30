Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

