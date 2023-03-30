Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 265

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 265 ($3.26) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

LON CAML traded down GBX 2.36 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 236.64 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.56. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £429.81 million, a P/E ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

In related news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01). Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

