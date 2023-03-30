Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,361,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 809,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 397,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,719. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.