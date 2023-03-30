Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,043,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,134. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

