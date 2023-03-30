Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 729,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

