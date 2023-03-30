Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.67

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.67 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.62). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.61), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares changing hands.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.80.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Jonathan S. Lane acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($76,176.43). 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.