Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.62

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 333318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $908.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,089,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after acquiring an additional 149,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 364,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

