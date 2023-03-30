CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.61. 406,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,386. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

