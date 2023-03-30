CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.49. The company had a trading volume of 380,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,203. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

