CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

