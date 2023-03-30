CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $358.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

