CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,915 shares of company stock worth $21,238,467. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $629.84. 1,040,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $606.39 and its 200 day moving average is $543.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

