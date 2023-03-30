Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

