Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $191.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.