CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $312,000.

CDNA opened at $9.10 on Friday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $488.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

