Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.62.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

