Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,156 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.