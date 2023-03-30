Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 170,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

