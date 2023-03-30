Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amplitude by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 5,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625,511 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL stock remained flat at $11.79 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 250,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,030. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

