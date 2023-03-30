Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.46. The stock had a trading volume of 747,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

