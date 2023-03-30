Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

CAT traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $224.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

