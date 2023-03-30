CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.30 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $70.44 million and $5.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00029027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00198155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,623.48 or 1.00041483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08748283 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,003,837.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.