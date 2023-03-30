CEEK VR Tops One Day Volume of $6.17 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $69.02 million and $6.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00201415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,997.39 or 1.00092647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08748283 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,003,837.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

