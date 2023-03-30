Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,759,148 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

