Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets cut Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 141 ($1.73) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Centamin Stock Performance

CELTF stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

